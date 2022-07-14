Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over his resignation letter to the Speaker a few moments ago, a spokesperson of the Speaker’s Office told BBC Sinhala Service.

However, as it was sent to him by email, the Speaker wanted to seek legal advice from the Attorney-General on whether the letter would be acceptable for public release after speaking to the President to reconfirm its veracity, a spokesperson for the Speaker told the BBC.

UPDATE – 09:00 PM: The speaker’s office said it will verify the authenticity of the letter, complete all legal processes and make an official announcement about Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation on Friday (July 15).