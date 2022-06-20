Flights between China and Sri Lanka to increase

A decision has been reached to increase the number of flights in operation between China and Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, three flights will be in operation between China and Sri Lanka this week and SriLankan Airlines flights will travel to China more frequently.

This was revealed by the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong when he held discussions in this regard with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo.

The Ambassador briefed the President on the economic and humanitarian assistance provided and expected to be provided by the Chinese Government to Sri Lanka.

Measures have been taken to provide opportunities for Sri Lankan medical students to return to China to continue their studies. Further development of bilateral trade and economic activities were discussed at length.

Meanwhile the Ambassador delivered a special message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

President Rajapaksa commended China for its support to Sri Lanka as a friendly country during this current economic crisis.

Chief of Staff to the President Anura Dissanayake was also present at this discussion.