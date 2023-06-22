Foreign Employment Minister says his staff didn’t ask for money promising foreign employment

Posted by Editor on June 22, 2023 - 7:16 am

The Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara yesterday (June 21) denied the reports claiming his staff members asked for money from those seeking foreign employment.

Minister Manusha Nanayakkara released the names of those on his staff urging the public not to be deceived by unscrupulous elements.

Members of Minister Manusha Nanayakkara’s staff are Shan Yahampath (Private Secretary), Sanjaya Nallaperuma (Media Secretary), Deshapriya Liyanage (Coordinating Secretary), Bhagya Kariyawasam (Coordinating Secretary), Suneth Atukorale (Public Relations Officer), Udayanga Sooriyaarachchi (Parliamentary Affairs Secretary) and Priyankara Wijesekera (Coordinating Officer/Parliament Staff).

Minister Nanayakkara said that he wouldn’t be responsible for money paid to various persons and an investigation was underway to identify those involved in the alleged racket.