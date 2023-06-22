Over 16 kg of heroin found inside a container arrived from Pakistan

Posted by Editor on June 22, 2023 - 10:18 am

Sri Lanka Customs has impounded around 16 kg of heroin found inside a container which arrived from Pakistan and three suspects were also arrested.

Sri Lanka Customs said the stock of heroin was concealed in a container with potatoes.

Based on intelligence information received by the port control unit of the Sri Lanka Customs, the refrigerated container in question was inspected and approximately 16 kg and 193 g of heroin was found concealed inside.

Sri Lanka Customs is conducting further reinvestigations while the arrested suspects and heroin haul will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Control Unit following the inquiries.