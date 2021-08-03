Former ETI Finance directors released on bail

The Colombo High Court today (August 03) released the four former Directors of Edirisinghe Trust Investments (ETI) Finance Limited over the Rs. 7 billion misappropriation case.

Former directors of ETI Finance – Nalaka Edirisinghe, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe – were served indictments when the case was taken up this morning.

In January this year, the suspects were taken into custody on charges of criminal misappropriation, cheating, money laundering and other offences.