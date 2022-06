Former Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal was released on an Rs.10 million surety bail by Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court over a case filed by Ven. Thiniyawala Palitha Thera.

This order was issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage.

Case was on alleged financial irregularities that took place while Ajith Nivard Cabraal was serving as the Central Bank Governor in 2014.