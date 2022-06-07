Ranjan Ramanayake sentenced two years suspended imprisonment over second contempt of court case

Former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayak was today sentenced to two-year-rigorous imprisonment suspended for five years by the Supreme Court in connection with the second contempt of court case.

Mr. Ramanayake was produced to the Supreme Court today morning (June 07) for the second case filed over committing contempt of court. He has pleaded guilty to the second contempt of court charge laid against him.

On 12th January 2021, Ranjan Ramanayake was sentenced to 04 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court for committing contempt of court, and he is already serving this sentence.