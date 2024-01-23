Jan 23 2024 January 23, 2024 January 23, 2024 NoComment

Former President Maithripala Sirisena’s daughter’s house in Battaramulla burgled

Posted by Editor on January 23, 2024 - 8:56 am

Police line do not cross - Crime

The house belonging to the daughter of former President Maithripala Sirisena in Wickramasinghepura, Battaramulla was subjected to a burglary and goods worth nearly Rs. 3 million were missing, Thalangama Police has confirmed.

The stolen items include Rs. 150,000 in cash, a gold-plated camel statue, a smart watch, eight gold-plated Singapore coins, some dry food and a school bag.

It is reported that the husband of the former President’s daughter discovered the break-in when he came home and immediately informed the police.

According to a senior police officer, the husband, who is a businessman, has stated in his complaint that the criminals entered the kitchen by breaking the glass door.

Investigations are currently underway to identify the persons responsible for theft.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY