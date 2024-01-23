Former President Maithripala Sirisena’s daughter’s house in Battaramulla burgled

Posted by Editor on January 23, 2024 - 8:56 am

The house belonging to the daughter of former President Maithripala Sirisena in Wickramasinghepura, Battaramulla was subjected to a burglary and goods worth nearly Rs. 3 million were missing, Thalangama Police has confirmed.

The stolen items include Rs. 150,000 in cash, a gold-plated camel statue, a smart watch, eight gold-plated Singapore coins, some dry food and a school bag.

It is reported that the husband of the former President’s daughter discovered the break-in when he came home and immediately informed the police.

According to a senior police officer, the husband, who is a businessman, has stated in his complaint that the criminals entered the kitchen by breaking the glass door.

Investigations are currently underway to identify the persons responsible for theft.