Four killed in road accidents in Dompe and Vavuniya

A 36-year-old mother and 6-year-old daughter were reported dead after a tipper knocked them down while they were reportedly waiting for a bus in the Kannatti area on the Vavuniya – Mannar main road.

Police further revealed that a tense situation has emerged as the angered residents in the area captured the two individuals who were inside the tipper and handed them over to the police.

Another person who was travelling in the vehicle fled the scene.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed and another seriously injured in an accident that took place this morning (June 16) when a Navy staff bus and a lorry collided head-on in the Malida area of the Dompe, Giridara – Delgoda road, Police said.

One person was killed on the spot while two others were admitted to Dompe Hospital where one of them also died, Police said.

The other person was transferred to the Ragama Hospital with critical injuries.

The deceased aged 39 and 46 were identified as residents of Haputhale and Delgoda.