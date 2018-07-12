Four women and a male manager had been arrested by the Welikada Police for allegedly operating a brothel in the guise of an Ayurveda Medical Centre on the Kotte Road in Ethul Kotte last night.

The Police said the Ayurveda Medical Centre centre was raided following a court order obtained from the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.

The 24-year old manager, a resident of Ratnapura was arrested on charges of operating and managing the brothel, while the women aged between 30 and 39 were arrested on charges of engaging and assisting.

The women were identified as residents of Eheliyagoda, Colombo 15, Piliyandala and Gampaha.

The suspects would be produced in the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court, the Police said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)