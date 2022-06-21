Fuel, Health and Electricity supply declared essential service

Sri Lankan President ‪Gotabaya‪ Rajapaksa ‬has issued an Extraordinary Gazette Notification declaring the supply of electricity, the supply and distribution of petroleum products and fuel and hospital services essential services with effect from the 20th of June 2022.

The President by virtue of powers vested in him in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No.61 of 1979 issued the Gazette.

Accordingly, all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel and all service, work or labour, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution will be essential services.

Read the Gazette Extraordinary (20-06-2022)