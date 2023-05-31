Fuel prices revised in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka will be revised from midnight today (May 31).

New prices are as follows:

92 Octane petrol: Rs. 318/- (Reduced by Rs. 15/-)

Rs. 318/- (Reduced by Rs. 15/-) 95 Octane petrol: Rs. 385/- (Increased by Rs. 20/-)

Rs. 385/- (Increased by Rs. 20/-) Lanka Super Diesel: Rs. 340/- (Increased by Rs. 10/-)

Rs. 340/- (Increased by Rs. 10/-) Kerosene: Rs. 245/- (Reduced by Rs. 50/-)

Rs. 245/- (Reduced by Rs. 50/-) Lanka Industrial Kerosene: Rs. 270/- (Reduced by Rs. 60/-)

Both Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka IOC (LIOC) have agreed to this price revision.