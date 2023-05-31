May 31 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Fuel prices revised in Sri Lanka

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka will be revised from midnight today (May 31).

New prices are as follows:

  • 92 Octane petrol: Rs. 318/- (Reduced by Rs. 15/-)
  • 95 Octane petrol: Rs. 385/- (Increased by Rs. 20/-)
  • Lanka Super Diesel: Rs. 340/- (Increased by Rs. 10/-)
  • Kerosene: Rs. 245/- (Reduced by Rs. 50/-)
  • Lanka Industrial Kerosene: Rs. 270/- (Reduced by Rs. 60/-)

Both Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka IOC (LIOC) have agreed to this price revision.

