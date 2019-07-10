The Finance Ministry appointed Committee will convene today to review domestic fuel prices, based on the Cabinet-approved monthly fuel pricing formula.

During the June price revision, a litre of 92-Octane Petrol was increased by three rupees, while the prices of 95-Octane Petrol, Super Diesel and Auto diesel were not increased during the last revision.

While the price of a barrel of crude oil in the world market was marked as $62 on the 10th of June, the price has increased to 64 dollars and 72 cents as of yesterday.

The sanctions imposed on Iran, the main supplier of crude oil, by America has been cited as a primary reason for rise in prices.

(Source: News Radio)