Fuel shipments further delayed & Unable to confirm next shipment arrival date – Energy Minister

Suppliers that had confirmed Petrol, Diesel and Crude Oil Shipments to arrive earlier this week and next week have communicated the inability to fulfil the deliveries on time for banking and logistic reasons, Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said.

The Minister said that until the next shipments are at Port and unloaded, Public Transport, Power Generation and Industries will be given a priority.

“Limited stocks of Diesel and Petrol will be distributed to limited stations throughout next week,” tweeted the Minister requesting the public not to remain in queues for fuel.

At the moment Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is not able to confirm the arrival dates of the shipments with the new developments, the minister said.

Minister further said refinery operations will be temporarily closed until the next crude shipment.

“We are working with all new and existing suppliers. I Apologise for the delay and inconvenience,” said the Minister.