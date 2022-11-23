Galwewa Siridhamma Thero released on bail

Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, the convener of the Inter University Bhikku Federation (IUBF) was released on bail today (November 23).

Siridhamma Thero was detained for 89-days under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and was thereafter remanded along with the Convener of the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige.

Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero was released on two personal bails of Rs. 500,000/- each today (November 23) by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero was ordered to appear at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) once a month and he was prevented from travelling overseas.

In addition, Siridhamma Thero was barred from making any comment on the legal matter to the media.

He was warned that if he conducts himself violently again, his bail will be cancelled and he would be returned to remand custody.