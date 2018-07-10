‘Gamperaliya to commence in 2019’
A special programme titled Gamperaliya would be launched in 2019, through which sums of Rs. 200 million would be provided to each Divisional Secretariat countrywide for development and maintenance purposes, Power and Renewable Energy Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said last Sunday.
“We are aware that this sum is insufficient to meet all the needs of each division. Hence, it should be used mainly for crucial projects,” the minister said.
Minister Siyambalapitiya was addressing a Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Bala Mandala meeting at Galigamuwa.
“The SLFP took a decision to reshuffle the party and create a forum about the current political topics in the country. We need leaders who are able to analyse the political situation of the country, make accusations against negative impacts, strengthen the party, and lead the people,” he said.
(Source: Daily News – By Feron Jayawardene)
mr minister you are talking bulshit solar power has destabilized our economy for the following reasons
Our Country cannot get investors to our country because of our President the moment he became President made a declaration about climate change to please the west he did this twice one of them recently when our per capita carbon emissions were one of the lowest in the world of 0.67 while I wish to state per capita carbon emission of 0.61 metric tons per year is very low compare it with Malaysia a developing Country (6.7) and the US a developed Country (19.78), is 10 times and 30 times more respectively, also the Carbon emissions in Singapore which country our leaders are attempting to emulate 30 metric tons is about 20 time of that of our Country and as such there should not be any concern regarding carbon emissions these are supported by the per capita carbon emission per year statistics in countries in the world in 2007 down loaded from the internet
.and also it can be stated from the data from internet it can be computed that even if we have 10 coal power stations the size of Norochoholai producing a total of 70 billion units per year, our per capita carbon emission per year will not exceed 70×109/21×106= 3040 Kg=3.04 metric tons assuming a population of 21 million and 1000Kg= a metric ton, as such there is no threat of carbon emission to our country by planning for accelerated coal power projects as many as required for our country. The President’s statement contravenes article 3,4,12, 27 anf 33 (f) of our constitution and as such direct foreign investors are avoiding us like a plague and also his reliance on solar power can be established has the biggest fraud committed in our country’s history which also has destabilized our country’s economy. This can be established from the following
Reservoir Storage
947.9 GWh
Energy Percentage %
CEB Thermal (Coal) 11.6 GWh 29.51
CEB Thermal (Oil) 8.01 GWh 20.39
IPP Thermal (Oil) 2.27 GWh 5.77
Laxapana Complex Hydro 4.61 GWh 11.73
Mahaweli Complex Hydro 7.76 GWh 19.75
Samanala Wewa 2.13 GWh 5.42
Kukule Ganga 0.56 GWh 1.43
CEB (Small Hydro) 0.08 GWh 0.19
Wind 1.96 GWh 4.98
There is no solar power in our country ‘s power sources but you are paying at the rate of Rs. 22 per kWh for a estimated 100 Mw of solar panel it may come to nearly a Billion US dollars loss to our country