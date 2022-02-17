Gangster “Neelaka” who abducted own son killed during shootout with STF

A gangster known as “Neelaka” who abducted a 7-year old boy from Kandana in Horana, has been shot dead during a crossfire with the Special Task Force of Police (STF) in Horana today (February 17).

The gangster had abducted his own son who was in the custody of his grandmother this morning.

“Neelaka”, who arrived at the house of the child’s grandmother, had shot in the air with a T-56 rifle before taking his own son away by force.

It was reported that “Neelaka”, who is involved in a number of crimes including murders, had also slit his wife’s hands with a sharp weapon, nearly a week ago due to a dispute.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at the ICU.

Following this incident, the child was temporarily placed under the custody of the gangster’s mother-in-law.

A team of the Horana STF camp launched investigations into the incident after the suspect had abducted the boy.

The suspect was killed during a crossfire with officers of the STF Rapid Assault Motorcycle Squadron at Bellapitiya in Horana today.

His remains are currently at the Horana base Hospital.

A T56 assault rifle used by the suspect was also recovered by the STF.

The child was slated to be handed over to the Department of Probation and Child Care Services.