Doctors to launch token strike on 21st of February

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) has reached a decision to launch a one-day token strike on February 21 in protest against the government’s move that violates the national salary policy.

The GMOA said the decision was reached unanimously during today’s GMOA Central Committee meeting.

The token strike is scheduled to be staged at government hospitals across the island on Monday.

The decision comes just days after 18 health sector trade unions decided to temporarily call off their strike which had continued for 09 straight days and had crippled hospital services across the island.