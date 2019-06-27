The Criminal Investigations Department today recovered 300 sticks of gelignite and 1,000 detonators hidden in Ollikulam, Kattankudy.

Police said 475 live ammunition and several other goods were also recovered.

The gelignite sticks, detonators and live ammunition were found buried based on information provided by Mohamed Milhan, who was arrested in Saudi Arabia and subsequently deported to Sri Lanka on the 14th of June.

Mohamed Milhan is believed to be a senior member of the National Thowheed Jamath organisation and is currently in the custody of the CID.

(Source: News Radio)