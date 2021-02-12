Give us Easter Attack Commission Report – Cardinal

Colombo Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith urged the Government to provide a copy of the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday attacks to him as soon as possible.

He said he is ready to go to an international court if Sri Lankan law is not properly enforced against those responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks that took place on April 21, 2019. He was speaking at a media briefing held at the Archbishop’s House yesterday (11).

He said he had asked President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for a copy of the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, but had not received it yet.

“We must find the truth in certain things. So we can’t wait for this. Send us a copy as soon as possible. Then we can find answers to the doubts we have” he added.

“I also testified before the Easter Attack Commission. I made a request to the Commission to find not only those who did not take action to prevent the attack but also as to who was behind this attack. So I hope the Commission responds positively to that request. We need to see what the government does after the report. If there is no progress, we will have to look forward to the support of the international organizations,” he said.

(Source: Daily News – By Subhashini Senanayake and Dilshan Tharaka)