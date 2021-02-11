Feb 11 2021 February 11, 2021 February 11, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 379.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 83 year old male, a resident of Colombo 05.
  2. 70 year old female, a resident of Kotahena.
  3. 42 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13.
  4. 64 year old female, a resident of Udathalawinna.

