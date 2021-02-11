Ministry of Wildlife seek public support to conserve Crudia Zeylanica

Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation seeks the public support for the conservation of Crudia Zeylanica plant.

The Ministry urges the general public to provide information on the species which is both endemic and endangered.

It was believed that the tree has been extinct, however, several plants were rediscovered from Gampaha area recently.

The general public is requested to contact 011 3671490, fax 011 2879051 or email to info@msdw.gov.lk