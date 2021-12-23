GMOA strike continues on third day – Patients bear the brunt

The island-wide strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association enters day three, patient care services have been highly affected across the country.

Patients who visited hospitals seeking medical treatment were inconvenienced and turned away.

Speaking to the media, GMOA Central Committee Member Dr. Prasad Colambage said they will intensify their trade union action today since the government has not responded positively to their demands.

Dr. Colambage stated that a number of other unions will also join the strike today.

However, emergency services at all hospitals have not been disrupted during the time of the strike, while the strike did not hamper the functions at maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals and Cancer Hospital, Maharagama.

The strike was launched on Tuesday morning based on seven demands including transfer issues relating to doctors.