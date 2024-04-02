Gnanasara Thero’s bail application rejected

The Colombo High Court today (April 2) rejected the bail application filed by the General Secretary of Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, who was recently sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment.

Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige rejected the bail application filed on behalf of Ven. Gnanasara thero citing there are no exceptional circumstances revealed before court to release Ven. Gnanasara thero on bail.

On March 28, 2024, Judge Adithya Patabendige sentenced the BBS General Secretary to four years of rigorous imprisonment for the defamatory comments made against Islam in late 2016.