Good news for graduates undergoing training

Cabinet Spokesman and Minister of Mass Media and Information Dullas Alahapperuma stated that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed that 53,000 graduates who are currently undergoing training be appointed to state institutions within three months.

The President has also appointed Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon and Water Supply and Drainage Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara to pay attention in this regard.

Minister of Mass Media and Information Dullas Alahapperuma stated the above at a media briefing held at the Government Information Department to announce the Cabinet decisions.

(Source: Hiru News)