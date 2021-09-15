Four suspects arrested with ICE worth over Rs. 79 Million in Talaimannar

The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested four suspects with Crystal Methamphetamine (ICE) worth over Rs.79 million in Talaimannar.

Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command made the arrest after searching a suspicious dinghy approaching the Urumalai beach yesterday that led to the discovery of 9kg and 914g of Ice prepared to be smuggled into the country.

The arrested suspects were identified as residents of Urumalai in Talaimannar, from 28 to 37 years of age.

The suspects together with drugs, the dinghy were handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal action.