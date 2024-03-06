Gotabaya Rajapaksa releases book detailing alleged foreign plot to oust him

Posted by Editor on March 6, 2024 - 5:49 pm

Former Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has announced the release of his book titled “The Conspiracy to Oust me from the Presidency”.

The book sheds light on what he claims to be a foreign intervention aimed at removing him from power during his tenure.

Rajapaksa alleges that certain foreign and local entities were determined to undermine his presidency since he assumed office in November 2019.

According to Rajapaksa, the campaign to oust him intensified after Sri Lanka successfully tackled the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the end of March 2022.

He contends that this interference marks a significant departure from Sri Lanka’s history of peaceful transfers of power following elections.

Rajapaksa’s book, available in both English and Sinhala, promises to offer firsthand insights into what he describes as an internationally sponsored regime change operation.

The former president believes that the events of 2022 hold serious implications for the future of Sri Lanka, making his book relevant not only to locals but also to foreigners.

“The Conspiracy to Oust me from the Presidency” will be available at leading bookstores from March 07, 2024.