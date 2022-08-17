Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka on August 24 – Udayanga

Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka on August 24, says former Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga.

He made this remark while speaking to the media after recording a statement with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) about the procurement of four second-hand MiG-27 fighter jets to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) from Ukraine in 2006 and alleged embezzlement of public funds to the tune of USD 7.833 million.