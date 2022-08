Laugfs Gas has decided to reduce the domestic LP gas prices with effect from midnight today (August 17).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg Laugfs gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs.1,050 and the new price is Rs.5,800.

Also, the price of a 5kg Laugfs gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs.420 and the new price is Rs.2,320.

Meanwhile, the new price of a 2 kg Laugfs gas cylinder is priced as Rs.928.