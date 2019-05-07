The overseas travel ban imposed on former Secretary of Defence Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been temporarily lifted.

The Permanent High Court at Bar issued an order today allowing Gotabaya Rajapaksa to travel overseas for medical treatment from the 15th to the 19th of May.

The travel ban was imposed on the former Defence Secretary over the case filed against him on charges of misusing state funds for the construction of the DA Rajapaksa Museum in Weeraketiya.

The Permanent High Court at Bar also dismissed the initial objections filed by the defence, pertaining to the manner in which the charge sheet was formulated and the method in which charges were added.

The case will be taken up for hearing once again on the 20th of May.

(Source: News Radio)