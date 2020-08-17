Police have arrested an employee of the Government Analyst’s Department with over 18 grams of heroin.

The suspect was arrested last evening while travelling on a motorbike in Moratuwahena, based on a tipoff received by the Athurugiriya Police.

The 28-year-old suspect, a resident of Matara, is due to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Athurugiriya Police.

