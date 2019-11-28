Minister of Plantation Industries and Agricultural Exports Ramesh Pathirana says the present government has decided to limit the importation of several products that can be produced in the country.

The Minister said the decision was taken by the Cabinet to support domestic farmers.

Speaking during the weekly Cabinet meeting, Minister Pathirana noted that the government will systematically reduce and then restrict the importation of all products that can be produced in the country.

Minister Pathirana pointed out how tea, rubber and pepper are being imported at present.

He added that the government has decided to limit the importation of such products.

Minister of Plantation Industries and Agricultural Exports Ramesh Pathirana also said that the government will lift all taxes imposed on the income received by persons in the plantation sector.

(Source: News Radio)