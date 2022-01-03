Government employees, pensioners to receive special monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has decided to award a Rs. 5,000 monthly special allowance to all public sector employees from January 2022, Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa announced.

This was confirmed by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

He stated that government pensioners and all disabled soldiers will also receive this special monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 while Samurdhi beneficiaries will be provided an additional Rs. 1,000 per month from January 2022.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa announced these decisions during a press briefing held in Colombo this evening, following the conclusion of today’s Cabinet meeting.

The Finance Minister also announced that all essential food items and medicinal drugs will be exempted from all taxes.

In addition, every estate sector family will be given 15 kilogram of wheat flour at Rs. 80/- per kilogram, said the Finance Minister.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers also decided to award the increased salary for teachers from January 2022, said Minister Gamini Lokuge.