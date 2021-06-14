Government failed to pass on low oil price benefit to people, says Eran

Opposition MP Eran Wickramaratne charged that the Government failed to pass on the benefit of low oil prices last year to the people but was quick to burden them with the higher prices this year.

“Global oil prices came down in 2020 to average $ 43 per barrel compared to $ 64 in 2019, but no benefit to Lankan consumers,” the SJB MP tweeted. “Fuel import saving $ 1.3 billion in 2020 but CPC public guaranteed debt increased by 16% in 2020 to Rs. 345 billion. Government management is costing citizens at every level,” Wickramaratne added.

(Source: Daily FT)