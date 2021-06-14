Prevailing conditions caused fuel price hike – Minister

It would have been better if fuel prices remained as it was, Youth and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa said in Koggala.

However, the Petroleum Minister and officials believe that there should be some increase in fuel prices in the current situation. Fuel prices will be reduced at the first possible opportunity in the future as well as to provide relief to the people, he said.

“We have not increased fuel prices in the last one and a half years.This decision had to be taken with the pandemic situation in Sri Lanka and fuel price hike in the world market. This is not a decision taken willingly. The prevailing conditions forced us to take the decision” he told the media.

“There are occasions when tough decisions have to be taken in management activities. We do not take mere political decisions.

We take decisions to suit the social and economic reality of the country, the minister told the media after an official discussion held at the Koggala Free Trade Zone.

The President discussed with the National COVID Coordination Committee on the provision of COVID vaccines to employees of garment factories in FTZ’s. The Health Ministry has considered the situation and recommended vaccines for FTZ employees. Measures will be taken to vaccinate employees in all Export Development Zones of Sri Lanka. They make a great contribution to strengthen the country’s economy. They should be protected. As a government we have taken necessary steps for that.

(Source: Daily News – By Mahinda P. Liyanage)