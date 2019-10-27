Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera says the public should be a part of Presidential candidate of the New Democratic Front Minister Sajith Premadasa’s victory in order to further strengthen development initiatives carried out by the good governance government.

Speaking at a rally Minister Samaraweera said the government was able to provide many concessions to the public unlike any other government.

The Minister pointed out that after four and half years in power, no other government has controlled prices and brought it back to the original rate or even less than the original price unlike the present government.

In contrast the Minister noted that the price of a gas cylinder when Mahinda Rajapaksa was the Minister of Finance was Rs.2,300 claiming that under him at present it is priced at Rs.1,493.

He stressed that the price of a gas cylinder had been reduced after five years.

Explaining the outcomes of the fuel pricing formula, Minister Samaraweera stated that the people levelled allegations at him for introducing a formula, but also pointed out that when crude oil prices increase, the fuel prices increase highlighting that when prices reduce, the government gives that benefit to the people.

Minister Mangala Samaraweera reiterated that fuel prices are still lower than that during Finance Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s term.

(Source: News Radio)