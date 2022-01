The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate Rs. 40 billion to compensate paddy farmers for drop damages sustained during the last Maha Season, says Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

The proposal was presented by Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Meanwhile, Minister Aluthgamage stated that 1 kilogram of paddy will be purchased by the Paddy Marketing Board for Rs. 75/-.