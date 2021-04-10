Government to ban batik, handloom imports to help local industry

State Minister of Batik, Handloom Fabric and Local Apparel Products Dayasiri Jayasekera yesterday said the Government plans to ban the import of printed batik cloth rolls and handloom textiles to support the local industry.

“The import of printed batik cloth and handloom textile is hitting the local industry hard, which is why we propose to ban the import of printed batik rolls and handloom textiles. However, there is no move to ban the import of any other clothing or textiles,” Jayasekera said in response to a query by SJB MP Heshan Withanage.

The Minister said there are about 11,000 batik producers in the country and that the Government has made the necessary financial allocations and plans to develop this industry.

He said his Ministry plans to train around 10,000 persons in each electorate to uplift the local batik and handloom sector with around 200 centres expected to be opened this year across the country.

(Source: Daily FT)