Government urged to hold PC Polls before 2022 end

The National Election Commission (NEC) wants the Government to hold Local Government elections before the end of 2022.

All secretaries of registered political parties in Sri Lanka have been summoned to appear before the Election Commission on 24 February.

According to National Election Commission Chairman Nimal Punchihewa, there are 79 registered political parties, with six of them currently having legal issues. He also stated that the meeting was called to educate political parties on the new rules and regulations drafted by the Commission for the upcoming elections, as well as to discuss a few other topics.

He also stated that the meeting on 24 February has been communicated to all political parties.

Punchihewa said the talks will allow the Commission to gather feedback on the new proposals that have been compiled, as well as serve as a platform for parties to present their proposals for inclusion in the draft.

The discussions will also centre on holding elections at the appropriate time, as well as the responsibilities and roles of political parties.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)