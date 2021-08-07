Government urges public to get vaccinated against COVID without delay

The Government urges the general public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without delay.

Issuing a statement, the Government urges the public to avoid unnecessary travel as Delta variant is spreading at an alarming speed in the country, just like many of the countries worldwide.

Public are requested not to attend wedding ceremonies, funerals or any large gatherings.

According to the statement issued, the public are requested to make sure to wear face masks at public places, to wash hands properly from time to time and to maintain two-meter distance with others.