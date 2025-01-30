Governor Hanif Yusoof files CID complaint against ‘Baseless’ allegations

January 30, 2025 - 7:19 pm

Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding allegations against him concerning the unauthorized release of containers from the Colombo Port without inspection.

Making a special statement today (January 30), the Governor stated that he could no longer remain silent and endure the damage to his reputation.

“Over the past few days, baseless and false allegations have been continuously made against me. This has been happening repeatedly. I could not bear it any longer, so I went to the CID today and filed a complaint regarding this,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Governor Yusoof elaborated on the impact of these accusations. “In the last few days, I have been bombarded with untruths, malicious social media posts, and statements by politicians who have not been elected by the people. When these defeated groups continue to make such allegations, I cannot remain silent any longer. I cannot endure the damage being done to my reputation as the Governor of the Western Province.”

He dismissed the allegations as entirely fabricated and urged the CID to conduct a swift investigation. “I hope the CID will investigate this quickly, clear my name, and restore order. I am here to serve. I am here to do the right things. I want to make the Western Province a clean, safe, and efficient province.”

The allegations against Governor Yusoof suggest that he was involved in the unauthorized release of 323 containers from the port without proper inspection. These claims imply that the containers may have contained valuable items such as gold, weapons, or narcotics. However, both Governor Yusoof and Sri Lanka Customs have firmly denied these allegations.

Additionally, Expolanka, a leading logistics provider, released a statement clarifying its position.

The company stated that it provides freight and logistics services solely for its customers and does not act as an importer.

It emphasized that neither Expolanka nor any of its subsidiaries had provided freight and logistics services or customs clearance for any of the alleged 323 containers said to have been released by Sri Lanka Customs without inspection.