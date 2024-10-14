Grade 5 scholarship exam won’t be reheld, free marks to be awarded
Posted by Editor on October 14, 2024 - 2:08 pm
The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara, states that the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam will not be held again.
Speaking at a media briefing today (October 14), he mentioned that investigations revealed three questions from the exam paper had been leaked.
The Commissioner General further stated that free marks will be awarded for those three questions, and the evaluation of answer scripts will begin accordingly.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Mahinda Rajapaksa confirms no plans to retire from politics October 16, 2024
- Sri Lanka President reviews energy sector progress, urges accountability October 15, 2024
- Ranil Wickremesinghe to address public on October 17, 2024 October 15, 2024
- FR petition filed in Supreme Court seeking re-examination of 2024 Grade 5 scholarship exam October 15, 2024
- Sri Lanka seeks to recover Rs. 3.5 Billion in VAT from imprisoned Arjun Aloysius October 15, 2024
This decision is not ‘balanced’ in scientific terms.
The exam was conducted for answering six questions in 3 hours but has now been diluted to the answers for only three questions.
It is best to re-conduct the exam and when the NPP Govt’s efficient ‘corruption catching’ Police Force obtains convictions against the perpetrators, the Govt should sue them to recover total costs of conducting the repeat exam.