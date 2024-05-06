Grama Niladhari officers report sick leave in trade union action
The Grama Niladhari officers are currently engaged in a trade union action, calling in sick leave for today (May 6) and tomorrow (May 7) to address various demands.
The All-Island Grama Niladhari Officers’ Association has announced that this action encompasses the entire country, with members refraining from their duties and taking sick leave.
Expanding on this matter, Mr. Jagath Chandralal, the General Secretary of the association, highlighted that all unions representing Grama Niladhari Officers are in support of this action.
He further emphasized that if the government fails to address their concerns adequately during the Cabinet meeting, stringent measures will be pursued.
