Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution Dr. Harsha De Silva says the Presidential candidate fielded by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, former Secretary of Defence Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s name is not in the list of US citizens who have revoked their citizenship.

Taking to Twitter the Minister said his name was not in the list as of 30th of June 2019.

Accordingly he questioned as to how the former Defence Secretary obtained Sri Lanka only citizenship in May 2019.

Meanwhile in response United People’s Freedom Alliance Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa said the documentation will be presented if needed.

(Source: News Radio)