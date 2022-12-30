Heeraben Modi: Indian Prime Minister Modi’s mother dies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 99.

“Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 AM, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital,” the hospital where she had been admitted since Wednesday said in a statement.

Heeraben used to live with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with his mother during his Gujarat visits.

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tribute informing about her death.