Sri Lanka to remove provincial letters from vehicle number plates
Provincial letters will be removed from vehicle number plates in Sri Lanka with effect from January 1, 2023.
Accordingly, provincial letters will be removed when a new vehicle is registered or transfer ownership of a vehicle.
The amendment to the vehicle number places was announced by the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic on Friday (December 30).
It is meaningful to remove something meaningless. If the number plates are unique as they should be and held in an electronic database, there is no need to have a bit of information on the number plate. It serves nothing.