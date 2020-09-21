Former President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday denied the statement made by former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando regarding him testifying at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks which was reported by the media.

The statement of the former President said: “Former Secretary to the Defence Ministry Hemasiri Fernando’s remarks made upon former President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attacks were widely publicized by the media.

He said former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando’s allegations as publicised by the media regarding former President Maithripala Sirisena at this Commission are completely untrue and malicious. “If the former President Maithripala Sirisena would be given the opportunity to appear before the Commission, he will clarify the facts regarding all the relevant statements,”the statement said.

