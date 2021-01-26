Highly transmissible COVID-19 variant found in Sri Lanka

Researchers in Sri Lanka have identified a new variant of the COVID-19 virus (B1258 lineage), which is highly transmissible.

This was revealed by the Director of Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of Sri Jayewardenepura University, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara by issuing a special statement today (January 26).

This COVID-19 variant is different from the strain previously identified in Sri Lanka, he said, noting that it has similar characteristics to the strain that swept across in England, Sweden, Germany, Denmark and Iceland.