The Presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Gotabaya Rajapaksa together with the Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa attended an alms giving today (September 21). The alms giving was held at UPFA MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena’s residence in Payagala to commemorate his birthday.

Following the almsgiving, Mahinda Rajapaksa was questioned on the progress of the discussions between the SLPP and the SLFP since the bonds have already been placed. The opposition leader said that there is no party left as such but that the rest are currently holding discussions on the matter. He further said that he believes the SLFP will stand with them regardless of the disagreement right now since the President had very clearly stated that he would not work with the UNP.

(News 1st)