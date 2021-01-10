I can perform role of either president or former defence secretary – President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The World Health Organization (WHO), India, and China will provide Sri Lanka with the COVID-19 vaccine, says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

President Rajapaksa said that he has personally written to the Indian Prime Minister and the Chinese President to procure the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available.

While the WHO, India, and China will provide a certain amount of COVID-19 vaccines free of charge, the remainder Sri Lanka will buy on her own, the President added.

President Rajapaksa also added that the public must understand that the new strain of the COVID-19 second wave is easily spread and be careful.

He mentioned this, joining the ‘Gama Samaga Pilisandara’ program in Uhana, Ampara yesterday (09).

Speaking at the program, the President mentioned that some Buddhist monks tell him that they want the ‘Defence Secretary Gotabaya’ who was strict instead of the ‘President Gotabaya’.

President Rajapaksa stating he can perform either role added that he is a character who is prepared for anything.

(Courtesy: Ada Derana)